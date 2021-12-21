World + 5 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (21 December 2021)
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Implementing national studies on the real-world effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in Armenia
- Delivering critical equipment and supplies in the Western Pacific to Vanuatu and Fiji
- Boosting Sierra Leone’s COVID-19 response and disease surveillance with laboratory commodities
- Bringing COVID-19 vaccination to the most vulnerable via the Global Health Cluster
- Supporting the global scale-up of infodemic management
- Strengthening genomic surveillance: WHO in collaboration with GISAID organizes training workshops for laboratory experts
- Conducting the first Universal Health and Preparedness Review (UHPR) Pilot: Bangui, Central African Republic
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries on COVID-19 response implementation to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, and protect the vulnerable and save lives
- Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic