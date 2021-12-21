World + 5 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (21 December 2021)

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Implementing national studies on the real-world effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in Armenia
  • Delivering critical equipment and supplies in the Western Pacific to Vanuatu and Fiji
  • Boosting Sierra Leone’s COVID-19 response and disease surveillance with laboratory commodities
  • Bringing COVID-19 vaccination to the most vulnerable via the Global Health Cluster
  • Supporting the global scale-up of infodemic management
  • Strengthening genomic surveillance: WHO in collaboration with GISAID organizes training workshops for laboratory experts
  • Conducting the first Universal Health and Preparedness Review (UHPR) Pilot: Bangui, Central African Republic
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries on COVID-19 response implementation to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, and protect the vulnerable and save lives
  • Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic

