Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (21 December 2020)

PAHO prepares for COVID-19 vaccine deployment

The Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Dr Carissa Etienne has warned that with more than 753 000 deaths and over 28.5 million cases reported in the Americas, the region must redouble preventive measures, especially during the holiday period.

In Central America COVID-19 infections have increased in areas impacted by recent hurricanes while South America’s situation is also concerning.

PAHO’s Directing Council recently met to discuss preparations for purchasing and introducing COVID-19 vaccines through the PAHO Revolving Fund and the COVAX facility. Countries in the Americas have secured more than $1 billion in down payments and financial guarantees to participate in COVAX. The first vaccine deployments will target those most vulnerable to develop severe forms of COVID-19 thereby reducing mortality. “Each country must identify priority groups and adapt communications campaigns to meet their needs. Health care workers will likely be among the first to be targeted, and they also have a key role in raising awareness about immunization” she said.

For more information on vaccine readiness efforts, click here.