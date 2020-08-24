Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (21 August 2020)

Confirmed cases 21 294 845

Confirmed deaths 761

Countries, areas, or territories affected 216

From The Field

World Humanitarian Day recognizing COVID-19 responders globally

World Humanitarian Day was observed on 19 August 2020 and recognized #RealLifeHeroes who are fighting COVID-19 among other emergencies and crises around the world.

The day, formalized by the UN General Assembly in 2009, is dedicated to recognizing the ongoing work of humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes.

Humanitarians around the world used the hashtag #RealLifeHeroes to pay tribute to those working in the most extreme circumstances. The Global Health Cluster marked the day by distributing through the Health Cluster COVID-19 Updates, including a short video of humanitarian heroes.

