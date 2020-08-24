World + 2 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (21 August 2020)
Confirmed cases 21 294 845
Confirmed deaths 761
Countries, areas, or territories affected 216
From The Field
World Humanitarian Day recognizing COVID-19 responders globally
World Humanitarian Day was observed on 19 August 2020 and recognized #RealLifeHeroes who are fighting COVID-19 among other emergencies and crises around the world.
The day, formalized by the UN General Assembly in 2009, is dedicated to recognizing the ongoing work of humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes.
Humanitarians around the world used the hashtag #RealLifeHeroes to pay tribute to those working in the most extreme circumstances. The Global Health Cluster marked the day by distributing through the Health Cluster COVID-19 Updates, including a short video of humanitarian heroes.
To read more about humanitarian front line workers, click here.