Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 20 September 2021)
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Delivering 2 million syringes for Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Shipment of WHO life-saving medical supplies to Kabul, Afghanistan with support from Qatar
- WHO logistics hub airlifts largest single shipment of humanitarian cargo to Ethiopia
- WHO/Europe and Germany support children with disabilities in Belarus
- Rebooting COVID-19 response strategy and measures in Cambodia
- Expanding capacity for Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) in the African Region
- External Quality Assessment for laboratories testing for SARS-CoV-2
- Testing Rapid Response Mobile Laboratories (RRML) deployment procedures and minimum standards in first virtual tabletop (V-TTX) exercise for RRML/GOARN
- Connecting countries to share experiences and learnings from their COVID-19 vaccine roll-out using the mini-cPIE
(COVID-19 vaccination Intra-Action Review) process
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.