World + 5 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 20 September 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Delivering 2 million syringes for Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 vaccination drive
  • Shipment of WHO life-saving medical supplies to Kabul, Afghanistan with support from Qatar
  • WHO logistics hub airlifts largest single shipment of humanitarian cargo to Ethiopia
  • WHO/Europe and Germany support children with disabilities in Belarus
  • Rebooting COVID-19 response strategy and measures in Cambodia
  • Expanding capacity for Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) in the African Region
  • External Quality Assessment for laboratories testing for SARS-CoV-2
  • Testing Rapid Response Mobile Laboratories (RRML) deployment procedures and minimum standards in first virtual tabletop (V-TTX) exercise for RRML/GOARN
  • Connecting countries to share experiences and learnings from their COVID-19 vaccine roll-out using the mini-cPIE
    (COVID-19 vaccination Intra-Action Review) process
  • Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.

Related Content