Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (20 July 2021)

Strengthening clinical management of COVID-19 in Ghana

The World Bank through the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF) provided funds to WHO to enhance the capacity of Ghana’s health system to adequately equip treatment facilities to support improved clinical outcomes for COVID-19.

Treatment facilities in all 16 regions of Ghana have received critical medical supplies including oxygen concentrators, patient monitors, arterial blood gas analyzers, electrocardiograms, nasal oxygen cannulas and more. To ensure adequate protection of health workers, personal protective equipment (PPE) was also supplied to healthcare workers and the National Ambulance Service.

Approximately 360 multidisciplinary health staff were trained to effectively manage COVID-19 patients in isolation, treatment facilities and at home. Additionally, in Greater Accra Region, the hotbed of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana, 225 contact tracers were trained to identify and promptly link cases to care, and follow-up contacts of confirmed cases as part of reducing community transmission.

