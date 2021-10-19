World + 5 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (19 October 2021)

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Ongoing COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Ghana
  • COVID-19 response at mental health care facilities in Azerbaijan
  • Two-day vaccination campaign to boost coverage in Samoa
  • IT equipment and supplies for vaccine safety surveillance in Belize
  • Reviewing the COVID-19 Response in Somalia
  • Six in seven COVID-19 infections go undetected in Africa: initiative to enhance community screening
  • Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
  • Updates on WHO's financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.

