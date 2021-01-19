Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (19 January 2021)

WHO supports the installation of public address systems at 50 remote health centers in Lao People’s Democratic Republic

During the pandemic a key challenge in Lao PDR has been getting important practical advice to remote villagers on how they can protect themselves from COVID-19.

Many remote villagers cannot access the internet and furthermore are unable to understand the Lao language.

In response, Lao PDR has installed 50 sets of public address (PA) systems in selected remote areas prone to outbreaks and natural disasters, with 150 mobile loudspeakers also procured to support other activities against COVID-19. Funded by the German Federal Ministry of Health, WHO oversaw the installation of the systems and trained health centre staff on their use.

Well received by communities and health workers alike, the PA system allows health workers to easily communicate with villagers in their own languages, regarding COVID-19, measles and dengue. They can also provide flood alerts, broadcast reminders for parents about infant vaccinations, and be used to monitor designated quarantine centres.

