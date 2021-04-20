Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (19 April 2021)

Confirmed cases 141 057 106

Confirmed deaths 3 015 043

Overview

In this edition of the Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to Member States include:

Training critical care nurses for COVID-19 in the occupied Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem

Health for all in India during the COVID-19 pandemic

Supporting monitoring health inequities and minimizing health service disruptions in Nigeria

COVAX Facility delivers COVID-19 vaccine doses to Brunei Darussalam

Workshop and technical dialogue on COVID-19 surveillance, testing and contact tracing in the Czech Republic

Addressing mental health needs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in Nepal

Updates from the UN Crisis Management Team meeting and the Global Health Cluster

Advancing health emergency preparedness in cities and urban settings in COVID-19 and beyond

The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) 2021 resource requirements and progress made to continue investing in the COVID-19 response and for building the architecture to prepare for, prevent and mitigate future health emergencies