World + 3 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (19 April 2021)
Attachments
Confirmed cases 141 057 106
Confirmed deaths 3 015 043
Overview
In this edition of the Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to Member States include:
Training critical care nurses for COVID-19 in the occupied Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem
Health for all in India during the COVID-19 pandemic
Supporting monitoring health inequities and minimizing health service disruptions in Nigeria
COVAX Facility delivers COVID-19 vaccine doses to Brunei Darussalam
Workshop and technical dialogue on COVID-19 surveillance, testing and contact tracing in the Czech Republic
Addressing mental health needs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in Nepal
Updates from the UN Crisis Management Team meeting and the Global Health Cluster
Advancing health emergency preparedness in cities and urban settings in COVID-19 and beyond
The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) 2021 resource requirements and progress made to continue investing in the COVID-19 response and for building the architecture to prepare for, prevent and mitigate future health emergencies
Updates on WHO/PAHO procured items, Partners Platform, implementation of the Unity Studies, and select indicators from the COVID-19 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework