Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (18 September 2020)

Confirmed cases 30 055 710

Confirmed deaths 943 433

WHO Celebrates World Patient Safety Day: Keep health workers safe to keep patients safe

On 17 September 2020, WHO, international partners and all countries marked World Patient Safety Day with a focus on increasing public awareness and engagement to address the challenges and risks health workers are facing globally, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic “The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded all of us of the vital role health workers play to relieve suffering and save lives,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “No country, hospital or clinic can keep its patients safe unless it keeps its health workers safe. WHO’s Health Worker Safety Charter is a step towards ensuring that health workers have the safe working conditions, the training, the pay and the respect they deserve.” This year, a combination of virtual and other activities were implemented by countries including the signature mark of the global campaign to light up key structures in orange and promoting over social media in collaboration with local authorities.

