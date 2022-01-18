World + 5 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (18 January 2022)

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Supporting COVID-19 control measures in Islamic Republic of Iran with donation of new equipment
  • Providing continued support to countries on the detection of Variants of Concern (VOC) in the European Region
  • COVAX delivering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose
  • Providing lifesaving medical-grade oxygen to the Philippines to fight against new COVID-19 variants
  • Supporting prevention measures and COVID-19 vaccination for migrants struggling during lockdown in Thailand
  • Mitigating the COVID-19 outbreak through global data sharing: The WHO Global Clinical Platform for COVID-19 Call to action
  • Updates on WHO's financing to support countries on COVID-19 response implementation to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, and protect the vulnerable and save lives
  • Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic

