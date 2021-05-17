Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (17 May 2021)

Key Figures

WHO-led UN Crisis-Management Team coordinating 23 UN entities across nine areas of work

167 GOARN deployments conducted to support COVID-19 pandemic response

47 309 700 gloves shipped globally

8 704 511 face shields shipped globally

More than 5 million people registered on OpenWHO and accessing online training courses across 32 topics in 51 languages

1 264 164 553 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally as of 12 May

a COVAX has shipped over 59 million vaccines to 122 participants as of 12 May

200 475 426 medical masks shipped globally

17 713 489 PCR tests shipped globally

WHO Surge Capacity and Procurement Support in India

WHO is supporting the surge for COVID-19 services and supplies in India. WHO in collaboration with Téchne and Emergency Medical Team (EMT) has conducted a rapid assessment and design development initiative to reinforce current service capacity in India, specifically for remote areas with limited health service availability.

The technical report helps the country easily and rapidly set up COVID-19 treatment centres using high performance tents. The proposed tent layout enables quick setup of a centre with an initial bed capacity of 32 with the ability to gradually surge up to 64 and 96 according to needs and management capacity.

WHO has delivered 4041 oxygen concentrators to India in recent days and 108 tents. WHO also published two key documents to accompany supplies: a Home Care Bundle for Mild COVID-19 to support health workers to safely care for mild patients at home and to alert them when to refer to a hospital and Oxygen Safety Posters (1, 2, 3) to ensure safe handling and distribution. WHO also launched an Oxygen Access Scale Up page on the website to bring together all related content in a user-friendly manner.