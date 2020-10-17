Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (16 October 2020)

Confirmed casesa 39 023 292

Confirmed deaths 1 099 586

WHO supports India to train doctors, nurses and paramedics COVID-19 care center

In response to COVID-19, border police in India have set up the world’s largest field hospital, the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC), which houses 10 200 beds, outside of Delhi.

The WHO India team is working closely with the Delhi government to support its efforts to train the health workers in continuing their valuable role in patient care. With support from WHO India, more than 230 police doctors, nurses, and paramedics were trained in a training of trainers (ToT) in management of COVID-19.

Training topics included epidemiology of COVID-19, infection prevention and control (IPC) protocols, correct use of personal protective equipment, waste management, triage, medical management of cases, and case investigation and documentation.

In addition, WHO also assisted the SPCCC in operational planning, facility assessment, and improving service delivery according to the standards of the Government of India, and the development of information education and communication materials on handwashing and wearing masks.

WHO will continue to provide technical support will be provided to build capacity and facilitate high quality full-fledged operations at the facility.