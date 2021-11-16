World + 2 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (16 November 2021)
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Delivering 6.6 tonnes of emergency medical kits to Sierra Leone following a fire disaster
- COVID-19 Intra-Action Review (IAR) in North Macedonia
- Launching nationwide vaccination campaign to scale up immunity against COVID-19 in Iraq
- Saving young lives through essential health services in Kenya
- Using social and behavioural data to fight COVID-19
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO's financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.