Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (16 November 2021)

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Delivering 6.6 tonnes of emergency medical kits to Sierra Leone following a fire disaster
  • COVID-19 Intra-Action Review (IAR) in North Macedonia
  • Launching nationwide vaccination campaign to scale up immunity against COVID-19 in Iraq
  • Saving young lives through essential health services in Kenya
  • Using social and behavioural data to fight COVID-19
  • Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
  • Updates on WHO's financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.

