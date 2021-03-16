World + 6 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (16 March 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to Member States include:
Historic roll-out of shipments from COVAX facility gathers pace globally
International Women’s Day 2021: Challenging barriers women face accessing life-saving knowledge for COVID-19 response
Vaccination data now available on the WHO COVID-19 dashboard
Preparedness activities including enriched Intra-Action Reviews, WHO facilitated learning on safe hospitals and reviewing preparedness assessment tools for enhancements
The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) 2021 Operational Planning Guidelines, resource requirements and progress made to continue investing in the COVID-19 response and for building the architecture to prepare for, prevent and mitigate future health emergencies
Updates on WHO/PAHO procured items, participation in the Unity Studies, and select indicators from the COVID-19 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework