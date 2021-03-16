World + 6 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (16 March 2021)

In this edition of the Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to Member States include:

  • Historic roll-out of shipments from COVAX facility gathers pace globally

  • International Women’s Day 2021: Challenging barriers women face accessing life-saving knowledge for COVID-19 response

  • Vaccination data now available on the WHO COVID-19 dashboard

  • Preparedness activities including enriched Intra-Action Reviews, WHO facilitated learning on safe hospitals and reviewing preparedness assessment tools for enhancements

  • The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) 2021 Operational Planning Guidelines, resource requirements and progress made to continue investing in the COVID-19 response and for building the architecture to prepare for, prevent and mitigate future health emergencies

  • Updates on WHO/PAHO procured items, participation in the Unity Studies, and select indicators from the COVID-19 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework

