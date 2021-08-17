World + 5 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 16 August 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Facilitating procurement of 1.6 million antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests to strengthen COVID-19 diagnostic in Indonesia
  • The roll-out of Go.Data contact tracing tool in Ukraine
  • Donated COVID-19 vaccine doses by France arrive in Somalia
  • Community health at the center of COVID-19 vaccination in indigenous communities in Paraguay
  • Online learning opportunities to support hospital infection prevention and control committees in Azerbaijan
  • Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.

Related Content