Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 16 August 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Facilitating procurement of 1.6 million antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests to strengthen COVID-19 diagnostic in Indonesia
- The roll-out of Go.Data contact tracing tool in Ukraine
- Donated COVID-19 vaccine doses by France arrive in Somalia
- Community health at the center of COVID-19 vaccination in indigenous communities in Paraguay
- Online learning opportunities to support hospital infection prevention and control committees in Azerbaijan
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.