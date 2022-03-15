World + 9 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (15 March 2022)

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • WHO scales-up sub-regional training on intra and after-action reviews (IAR/AARs) for COVID-19 in the European Region

  • Women in India lead the fight against COVID-19 in communities

  • Nigeria holds its first infodemic management workshop

  • Update on the joint PAHO/WHO-ITU initiative in the Eastern Caribbean to leverage digital technology to promote COVID-19 vaccines

  • WHO in partnership with UNICEF hands over reconstructed central drug warehouse to serve over 1 million residents in Lebanon

  • WHO Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) co-developing solutions with networks

  • OpenWHO COVID-19 vaccination training: Health workers’ experiences in India, Indonesia, Kenya and Pakistan

  • Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic

