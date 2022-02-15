World + 5 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (15 February 2022)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Strengthening South Sudan’s emergency response with phase two of public health emergency operations center
- Romania: boosting the mobility of health-care workers to support communities during the pandemic and beyond
- WHO and the Syrian Arab Republic combine efforts to raise COVID-19 vaccine accessibility and uptake
- Maintaining influenza surveillance and SARS-CoV-2 monitoring in Indonesia
- Online courses in Ukrainian support national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries on COVID-19 response implementation to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, and protect the vulnerable and save lives
- Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic