Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (15 February 2022)

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Strengthening South Sudan’s emergency response with phase two of public health emergency operations center
  • Romania: boosting the mobility of health-care workers to support communities during the pandemic and beyond
  • WHO and the Syrian Arab Republic combine efforts to raise COVID-19 vaccine accessibility and uptake
  • Maintaining influenza surveillance and SARS-CoV-2 monitoring in Indonesia
  • Online courses in Ukrainian support national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries on COVID-19 response implementation to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, and protect the vulnerable and save lives
  • Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic

