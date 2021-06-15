Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (14 June 2021)

Key Figures

WHO-led UN Crisis-Management Team coordinating 23 UN entities across nine areas of work

More than 5.3 million people registered on OpenWHO and accessing online training courses across 33 topics in 53 languages

18 637 604 PCR tests shipped globally

201 510 426 medical masks shipped globally

68 326 700 gloves shipped globally

8 873 311 face shields shipped globally

181 GOARN deployments conducted to support COVID-19 pandemic response

2 156 550 767 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally as of 10 June

COVAX has shipped over 83 million vaccines to 131 participants as of 11 June

WHO/PAHO support for Bolivia to become part of the regional genomic surveillance network

The WHO Regional Office for the Americas recently delivered specialized equipment to the Ministry of Health and Sports of Bolivia to strengthen its capacity for sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The new shipment will allow Bolivia, through the National Institute of Health Laboratories (INLASA), to become part of the regional genomic surveillance network and contribute to better surveillance of the virus both in the country and the wider region. The Regional Office also recently donated 20 000 special PCR tests to identify cases with new variants.

Click here for further information in Spanish or here to learn how WHO continues to support countries fight COVID-19 globally.