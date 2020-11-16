Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (13 November 2020)

WHO and GOARN partners provide technical support to Papua New Guinea's COVID-19 pandemic response

WHO is providing technical and capacity building support to the National Department of Health (NDOH), Papua New Guinea (PNG), the leading national agency for COVID-19 preparedness and response coordination.

The NDOH with support from WHO is implementing the national emergency preparedness and response plan and the national communications plan, providing technical support and training on surveillance, laboratory, quarantine monitoring, infection prevention and control (IPC), clinical management, logistics and supplies management, logistics and supplies management, and coordinating health sector partners engaged in the response.

To enhance the field response the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) has deployed several surveillance and laboratory technical experts to Papua New Guinea. Working in collaboration with NDOH staff and WHO teams, GOARN experts have assisted in strengthening the national COVID-19 response operations and local capacity building initiatives.

This support to PNG is among a wider response from GOARN to multiple countries recognizing that no single institution has all the capacity to respond and control the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on GOARN’s on going support of the COVID-19 response, click here