Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (13 February 2021)

Nepali Audio Journalists Engaged in Webinar on "Science behind COVID-19"

Recently, around a hundred audio journalists from across Nepal participated in a webinar on the “Science Behind COVID-19” organized by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP). The objective was to brief them on scientific evidence concerning COVID-19 including vaccination against the disease, to increase their understanding of the pandemic and thereby improve the accuracy of their reporting.

Participants also heard about community engagement and how to create content during a pandemic. They were then able to put forward their questions and concerns with the respective speakers related to COVID-19, vaccines, and communicating during a pandemic, with most queries related to vaccines, their side effects and availability.

A spokesperson for the MoHP emphasized the importance of communicating information based on science during the COVID- 19 pandemic, while the WHO Representative to Nepal, Dr Rajesh Sambhajirao Padav, highlighted the role of audio producers in countering rumors and misinformation during the pandemic.

