Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (13 December 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- WHO provides testing kits to Uganda for screening the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern
- COVID-19 Contact Tracing Communication in Honduras
- WHO/Europe laboratory system strengthening mission to Kazakhstan
- UN agencies support intensive COVID-19 vaccination drive in the Philippines
- Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) in the Pacific: Strengthening national capacity for health emergency response
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries on COVID-19 response implementation to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, and protect the vulnerable and save lives
- Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic