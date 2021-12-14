World + 9 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (13 December 2021)

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • WHO provides testing kits to Uganda for screening the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern
  • COVID-19 Contact Tracing Communication in Honduras
  • WHO/Europe laboratory system strengthening mission to Kazakhstan
  • UN agencies support intensive COVID-19 vaccination drive in the Philippines
  • Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) in the Pacific: Strengthening national capacity for health emergency response
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries on COVID-19 response implementation to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, and protect the vulnerable and save lives
  • Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic

