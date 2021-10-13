World + 5 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (12 October 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
Scale-up to genomic sequencing capacities and monitoring of the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in the African Region Supporting health workforce with PPE in Yemen
Support to national coordination through establishing Public Health Emergency Operations Centres in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan
Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
Roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine in Lao People’s Democratic Republic
Translating training tools to support frontline workers in Timor-Leste
Issuing the SPRP mid-term report and updated appeal for urgent priorities and funding requirements
Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies