Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (12 October 2021)

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

Scale-up to genomic sequencing capacities and monitoring of the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in the African Region Supporting health workforce with PPE in Yemen

Support to national coordination through establishing Public Health Emergency Operations Centres in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan

Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework

Roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine in Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Translating training tools to support frontline workers in Timor-Leste

Issuing the SPRP mid-term report and updated appeal for urgent priorities and funding requirements