Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (12 July 2021)
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Scaling up COVID-19 vaccination in Africa
- Supporting Malaysia’s COVID-19 response and emergency preparedness
- Enhancing COVID-19 testing – an investment in health
- Biosafety and biosecurity training in Uzbekistan
- Renovation of biosafety laboratories: enabling advancements in Thailand
- Donating portable pulse oximeters to Belize
- 2020 Progress Report of the Incident Management Support Team for COVID-19 in WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region
- Using OpenWHO to disseminate pandemic biosafety learning materials in Angola
- Preparing cities for health emergencies from all-hazards risks and WHO Partners Platform teaming up with ECHO to support the scale up and roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine doses
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.