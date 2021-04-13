Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (12 April 2021)

Confirmed cases 135 646 617

Confirmed deaths 2 930 732

Key Figures

WHO-led UN Crisis-Management Team coordinating 23 UN entities across nine areas of work

More than 5 million people registered on OpenWHO and accessing online training courses across 30 topics in 50 languages

17 753 922 PCR tests shipped globally

198 747 426 medical masks shipped globally

8 659 511 face shields shipped globally

1 566 287 gloves shipped globally

166 GOARN deployments conducted to support COVID-19 pandemic response

669 248 795 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally as of 8 April

COVID-19 vaccines now in all countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region

With the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines to Libya on 5 April, all 22 countries in the Eastern Mediterranean Region have received doses. To date, over 25 million doses have been administered regionally. As early as December 2020, countries began procuring vaccines from manufacturers, launching vaccination campaigns by early 2021.

The COVAX Facility delivered vaccines to 13 of the countries, with the first shipment landing in Sudan on 3 March and the latest shipment arriving 5 April in Islamic Republic of Iran.

Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, noted that despite progress, “we still see unfair distribution. Some countries have enough vaccines to protect their populations many times over, while others face significant shortages. COVID-19 cannot be defeated one country at a time. I urge all manufacturers and countries to join forces to ensure sufficient doses of vaccines. Our work needs to be guided by the need to protect people, save lives and end the pandemic. Political games and selfishness will not help, because no one is safe, until everyone is safe”.

For further information, click here