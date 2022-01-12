World + 3 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (11 January 2022)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Supporting countries with Variants of Concern (VOC) in the Americas
  • Donating 6 advanced genomic sequencing machines to Islamic Republic of Iran to support nationwide monitoring of variants
  • Intercountry National mentors workshop supporting the development of standard operating procedures for COVID-19 from 20 – 21 December 2021
  • Accelerating COVID-19 vaccination uptake among people living with HIV in Nigeria
  • Bridging treatment barriers with Nepal’s first teleconsultation centre
  • WHO and SeroTracker: Global analysis of SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence 2020-2021
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries on COVID-19 response implementation to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, and protect the vulnerable and save lives
  • Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic

Related Content