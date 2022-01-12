World + 3 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (11 January 2022)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Supporting countries with Variants of Concern (VOC) in the Americas
- Donating 6 advanced genomic sequencing machines to Islamic Republic of Iran to support nationwide monitoring of variants
- Intercountry National mentors workshop supporting the development of standard operating procedures for COVID-19 from 20 – 21 December 2021
- Accelerating COVID-19 vaccination uptake among people living with HIV in Nigeria
- Bridging treatment barriers with Nepal’s first teleconsultation centre
- WHO and SeroTracker: Global analysis of SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence 2020-2021
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries on COVID-19 response implementation to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, and protect the vulnerable and save lives
- Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic