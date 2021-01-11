Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (11 January 2021)

Islamic Republic of Iran tackles COVID-19 by enhancing primary health care

The Islamic Republic of Iran was one of the first countries severely affected by COVID-19. The government designed its national COVID-19 response around its well-established primary health care (PHC) system.

Across the country, comprehensive health centres provide the first point of care for people. The UHC (Univeral Health Coverage) Partnership has been supporting the Ministry of Health and Medical Education in piloting and scaling up a PHC measurement and improvement model to identify opportunities for a more efficient and effective response to COVID-19.

Local officials are focused on raising population awareness on keeping safe from COVID-19, improving access to health services, and using triage to reduce the load and burden on hospitals. PHC staff routinely follow up on suspected cases in the communities. By using a strong PHC approach, services have been brought closer to communities, further demonstrating that a well-functioning, resilient health system is the bedrock for progress towards health security and UHC.

