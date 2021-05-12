World + 7 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (10 May 2021)
Attachments
Confirmed cases 157 289 118
Confirmed deaths 3 277 272
Key Figures
WHO-led UN Crisis-Management Team coordinating 23 UN entities across nine areas of work
More than 5 million people registered on OpenWHO and accessing online training courses
17 713 489 PCR tests shipped globally
200 105 426 medical masks shipped globally
8 664 511 face shields shipped globally
45 279 700 gloves shipped globally
167 GOARN deployments conducted to support COVID-19 pandemic response
1 171 658 745 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally as of 6 May