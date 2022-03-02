World + 9 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (1 March 2022 )

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Scaling-up IPC capacity in Cox’s Bazar in response to COVID-19 pandemic furthers streamlining of best practices in general health facilities
  • Conducting health worker training on Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Clinical Management in Nepal
  • Supporting mass gathering risk-based approaches to hosting Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon
  • Integrating COVID-19 and influenza sentinel surveillance in Mongolia
  • Supporting Infection Prevention and Control as part of Yemen’s COVID-19 response with technical mission
  • Training of national mentors and laboratory experts on verification and validation of examination procedures in Kyrgyzstan
  • Hosting vaccine pop-ups in the Bahamas
  • Supporting students in Cambodia with psychological first aid framework and operationalization during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Host new Myanmar learning channel for COVID-19 vaccination training in local languages
  • Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic

