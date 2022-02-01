World + 8 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (1 February 2022)

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Receiving 230 Oxygen Cylinders in Suriname, donated by Germany and PAHO/WHO
  • Holding the first mentors training in the World Health Emergencies Balkan Hub
  • Marking one year of COVID-19 vaccination in India
  • Setting up country support teams to scale up COVID-19 Vaccination in the WHO African region
  • Supporting Iraq with over 20 tons of medical supplies to enhance national response to COVID-19 health challenges in the Kurdistan region
  • Receiving COVID-19 vaccines in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, donated by the United States of America through the COVAX Facility
  • Strengthening occupational health and safety in Japan during the pandemic
  • Hosting the first Regional team member training at the Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) Training Centre for Africa
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries on COVID-19 response implementation to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, and protect the vulnerable and save lives
  • Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic

