Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (1 February 2022)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Receiving 230 Oxygen Cylinders in Suriname, donated by Germany and PAHO/WHO
- Holding the first mentors training in the World Health Emergencies Balkan Hub
- Marking one year of COVID-19 vaccination in India
- Setting up country support teams to scale up COVID-19 Vaccination in the WHO African region
- Supporting Iraq with over 20 tons of medical supplies to enhance national response to COVID-19 health challenges in the Kurdistan region
- Receiving COVID-19 vaccines in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, donated by the United States of America through the COVAX Facility
- Strengthening occupational health and safety in Japan during the pandemic
- Hosting the first Regional team member training at the Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) Training Centre for Africa
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries on COVID-19 response implementation to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, and protect the vulnerable and save lives
- Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic