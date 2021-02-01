Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (1 February 2021)

PAHO launches app that helps health workers use PPE more effectively

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) launched a mobile application, MedPPE, this week that provides detailed information on the personal protective equipment that health personnel should use to guard against COVID-19, depending on their role and workplace.

MedPPE emphasizes the role and timing of health workers jobs and offers specific information to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and is available in Spanish, English, Portuguese, and French. The guidelines are aimed at all personnel working in health facilities, including security guards, administrative and cleaning personnel, transfer assistants, nurses, biomedical and imaging technicians, surgeons, and physicians, among others.

The correct use of PPE remains key to preventing infection and spread of the virus in hospital settings and to protecting essential workers in the response to the pandemic.

MedPPE provides guidance for the use of PPE according to workers’ function, the level of care they provide, and the multiple environments of primary health care and hospitals.

For more information on MedPPE, click here.