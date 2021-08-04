Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 1 August 2021)

Supporting COVID-19 emergency preparedness and response in Thailand

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, the National Vaccine Institute, the European Union (EU), WHO Thailand and the World Vision Foundation of Thailand launched a programme on 23 July to support the COVID-19 response of Thailand and strengthen preparedness for future pandemics.

The EU is providing €1.9 million to Thailand, as part of the overall €20 million for “The EU Southeast Asia Health Pandemic Response and Preparedness Programme in Thailand”. The initiative includes eight other member countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Secretariat. COVID-19 priorities will focus on multi-source surveillance and testing strategies, subnational analysis and risk assessment, risk communication and community engagement, support to the national COVID-19 Immunization Programmes and strengthening essential health services.

WHO plays a critical role in supporting coordination of the initiative, providing technical expertise, supporting the exchange of best practices and capturing lessons learned to help address systemic challenges.