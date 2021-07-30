World

Weekly Epidemiological Record (WER), 30 July 2021, Vol. 96, No. 30 (pp. 329–352) [EN/FR]

329 Summary of the 32nd meeting of the International Task Force for Disease Eradication, 4–5 May 2021

341 Progress towards hepatitis B control – WHO European Region, 2016–2019

329 Résumé de la 32e réunion du Groupe spécial international pour l’éradication des maladies, 4-5 mai 2021

341 Progrès accomplis dans la lutte contre l’hépatite B – Région européenne de l’OMS, 2016-2019

