Weekly Epidemiological Record (WER), 27 March 2020, vol. 95, no. 13 (117–132) [EN/FR]

117 Antigenic and genetic characteristics of zoonotic influenza A viruses and development of candidate vaccine viruses for pandemic preparedness

127 Performance of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) surveillance and incidence of poliomyelitis, 2020

Sommaire

117 Caractéristiques génétiques et antigéniques des virus grippaux A zoonotiques et mise au point de virus vaccinaux candidats pour se préparer à une pandémie

127 Fonctionnement de la surveillance de la paralysie flasque aiguë (PFA) et incidence de la poliomyélite, 2020

