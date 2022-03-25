World
Weekly Epidemiological Record (WER), 25 March 2022, Vol. 97, No. 12 (pp109-132) [EN/FR]
Attachments
Contents
109 Recommended composition of influenza virus vaccines for use in the 2022–2023 northern hemisphere influenza season
120 Antigenic and genetic characteristics of zoonotic influenza A viruses and development of candidate vaccine viruses for pandemic preparedness
Sommaire
109 Composition recommandée des vaccins antigrippaux pour la saison grippale 2022-2023 dans l’hémisphère Nord
120 Caractéristiques génétiques et antigéniques des virus grippaux A zoonotiques et mise au point de virus vaccinaux candidats pour se préparer à une pandémie