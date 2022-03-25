Weekly Epidemiological Record (WER), 25 March 2022, Vol. 97, No. 12 (pp109-132) [EN/FR]

Contents

109 Recommended composition of influenza virus vaccines for use in the 2022–2023 northern hemisphere influenza season

120 Antigenic and genetic characteristics of zoonotic influenza A viruses and development of candidate vaccine viruses for pandemic preparedness

Sommaire

109 Composition recommandée des vaccins antigrippaux pour la saison grippale 2022-2023 dans l’hémisphère Nord

120 Caractéristiques génétiques et antigéniques des virus grippaux A zoonotiques et mise au point de virus vaccinaux candidats pour se préparer à une pandémie