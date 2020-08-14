World + 4 more
Weekly Epidemiological Record (WER), 14 August 2020, Vol. 95, No. 33, pp. 381-392 [EN/FR]
Attachments
Contents
381 Meeting of the WHO Strategic and Technical Advisory Group for Infectious Hazards (STAG-IH), June 2020 Conclusions and advice
386 Validation of maternal and neonatal tetanus elimination in 90% of the population of Mali
Sommaire
381 Réunion du Groupe consultatif stratégique et technique de l’OMS sur les risques infectieux (STAG-IH), juin 2020 Conclusions et conseils
386 Validation de l’élimination du tétanos maternel et néonatal dans 90% de la population du Mali