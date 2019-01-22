Weather, Climate & Catastrophe Insight, 2018 Annual Report

This report evaluates the impact of the disasters and extreme weather events that occurred worldwide during 2018 and provides an overview of global economic losses.

The report reveals that there were 394 natural hazard events in 2018 that generated economic losses of USD 225 billion – of which USD 215 billion was attributed to weather-related events. 2017 and 2018 were named the costliest back-to-back years for weather disasters on record.