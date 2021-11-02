We welcome UN Security Council vow to protect education from attack

Plan International welcomes the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2601 (2021) on the Protection of Education in Conflict, unanimously adopted on 29 October 2021.

The resolution is a strong signal from the international community to parties in conflict to keep schools and education sacred. The resolution affirms that it is critical to safeguard, protect, respect, and promote children's right to education, including in times of armed conflict and crisis.

Children need to feel safe and protected. However, millions of children growing up during conflict are deprived of education: this is especially the case for girls where their education is often targeted. Girls living in conflict and crisis affected contexts are nearly 90 percent more likely to be out of secondary school than their counterparts in countries not affected by conflict; they are disproportionately affected by sexual violence in and around schools during conflict; and girls who drop out of school are at greater risk of child marriage and early pregnancy.

Plan International briefed the Security Council at this year's Security Council Annual Open Debate on Children and Armed Conflict, including on attacks against education and girls' experiences in Nigeria and the Lake Chad region. During that session we urged Security Council members to prioritise protecting schools, as spaces in which children should feel safe from bullets and military use of schools. Equally important, education provides a ticket to a better future and an opportunity for the pupils and students to re-build their community based on their education.

ANOTHER SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTION -- SO WHAT?

The international community now has a stronger tool to protect education from attack. This new resolution allows the Security Council to encourage parties in conflict to provide safe access to education under international humanitarian law and international legal obligations.

Never before has the Council adopted a resolution explicitly dedicated to the protection of education. It includes reference to the Safe Schools Declaration for the first time in a thematic Security Council resolution, and calls on Member States to develop measures to prevent and address attacks on schools and educational facilities, including national strategic frameworks with comprehensive measures.It is significant that the Security Council in this new resolution condemns the military use of schools in contravention of international law and recognises that the use of by armed forces and armed groups may render schools legitimate targets of attack endangering childrens' and teachers' safety as well as their education.

No child should be denied their right to education because of conflict. This fundamental right must be protected before, during and after an emergency, including for displaced children, refugees, and asylum seekers, to ensure continuity of education. This Security Council resolution reaffirms the right to education and its fundamental contribution to the achievement of peace and security -- and recognises that universal investment in inclusive education and training is an important investment that States can make to ensure the immediate and long-term development of children.

HOW DOES THIS CHANGE THE SITUATION ON THE GROUND?

Importantly, the resolution recognises the specific vulnerability and targeting of girls and attacks against them, , as has been called for by Plan International and other civil society actors. The resolution calls on Member States to take steps to protect schools from all forms of violence and address girls' equal access to education. It also calls for Member States to provide the necessary protection and assistance to children who are internally displaced or refugees, those undergoing reintegration from armed forces and armed groups, and those with disabilities.

Furthermore, the Security Council called on UN Member States to implement concrete measures to protect students, teachers and children from attack as well as the military use of schools that will deprive them of education. This Security Council resolution should help to ensure attacks against these groups are elevated and pressure stakeholders to act.

"Conflict is no excuse for children to lose their right to education. The adoption of this resolution will hopefully increase investment and action to ensure safe and continuous education for children in the Sahel, in the Lake Chad Basin and everywhere in the world. says Mohamed Ibrahima Bah, Country Director, Plan International Niger.

While the Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) agenda enjoys broad support in the Security Council, negotiation over this resolution was challenging and lengthy. In particular, some Council members resisted addressing education concerns beyond "attacks against schools" as one of the six grave violations of children's rights in conflict. While the adopted resolution maintains a broad focus on the protection of education in conflict, some references to "youth" as well as calls for implementation of the Safe Schools Declaration and its Guiding Principles were not included.

It is now critical that the Security Council monitors progress against this landmark resolution, and takes swift steps to address contraventions, in order to ensure that parties to conflict comply. The International Community, including the UN Security Council and Governments, must demand and pursue accountability for all those who target and attack schools, kill and maim students and teachers, and abduct girls, and ensure all parties to conflict fulfill their obligations under international law. Without follow up and accountability, there is a risk that not much will change in conflict situations.