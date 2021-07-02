We need people’s WHO to solve vaccine inequity, and we need it now

Hani Kim

Summary box

Current production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as a global public good has failed on equity.

The task of solving global vaccine inequity presents us an opportunity to build better global governance and decision-making mechanism over vaccine production and distribution to assure sustainability and equity between and within countries.

Solving vaccine inequity requires sharing the control and ownership over generating and distributing vaccines, beyond reallocating vaccine doses or building new manufacturing facilities in low- and middle-income countries.

Losing sight of the unequal power relations undergirding vaccine inequity would leave us at the risk of having the global vaccine production and distribution shaped by a handful of powerful nations, multinational corporations, and private philanthropies.