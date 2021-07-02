World

We need people’s WHO to solve vaccine inequity, and we need it now

Format
Analysis
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Hani Kim

Summary box

  • Current production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as a global public good has failed on equity.

  • The task of solving global vaccine inequity presents us an opportunity to build better global governance and decision-making mechanism over vaccine production and distribution to assure sustainability and equity between and within countries.

  • Solving vaccine inequity requires sharing the control and ownership over generating and distributing vaccines, beyond reallocating vaccine doses or building new manufacturing facilities in low- and middle-income countries.

  • Losing sight of the unequal power relations undergirding vaccine inequity would leave us at the risk of having the global vaccine production and distribution shaped by a handful of powerful nations, multinational corporations, and private philanthropies.

  • People’s WHO represents our best framework within which governments with limited resources and power can collectively negotiate for the interests of their populations as the global majority.

Related Content