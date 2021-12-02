We Matter. We Belong. We Decide. UNFPA Disability Inclusion Strategy 2022 - 2025

UNFPA works to ensure persons with disabilities are leading efforts to make the world more inclusive and are championing equal rights and a life free from violence. The UNFPA Disability Inclusion Strategy puts persons with disabilities at the very centre of everything UNFPA does. Disability inclusion means making the work of UNFPA stronger by ensuring sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) for all. Focusing on the rights of persons with disabilities supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, especially the principle of “leaving no one behind” (LNOB) and “reaching the furthest behind” (RFB), this strategy aligns with the United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy (UNDIS) as well as the UNFPA Strategic Plan, 2022–2025. Disability inclusion matters because it contributes to all UNFPA transformative results.