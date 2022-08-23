We Have Promises to Keep: 2021 Annual Results Report

This Annual Results Report presents the progress made by Education Cannot Wait (ECW) in 2021. It captures ECW's performance in inspiring political commitment, raising additional funding for education in emergencies and protracted crises and supporting systemic changes in the sector. The report analyses the Fund's results as it increased its operations and provides insights on ECW’s investments and our collective achievements in 2021 as we worked to reach the 222 million crisis-affected children in need of urgent educational support. The report features strategic objectives and collective education outcome data. It also includes country investment profiles on ECW’s Multi-Year Resilience Programmes and First Emergency Responses.