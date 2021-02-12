World
WBG Vaccine Announcement– Key Facts
COVID-19 vaccines, alongside widespread testing, improved treatment and strong health systems are critical to the recovery. To provide relief for vulnerable populations, low- and middle-income countries need fair and equitable access to the vaccine.
That’s why the World Bank Group will build on its initial COVID-19 response with $12 billion to help poor countries purchase and distribute vaccines, tests, and treatments, and protect the most vulnerable.
Financing:
The World Bank Group (WBG) is building on its initial COVID-19 response with $12 billion to help poor countries purchase and distribute vaccines, tests, and treatments and protect the most vulnerable people. This financing is part of the up to $160 billion announced in May 2020.
The financing scales up our assistance to help low & middle-income countries (IDA &IBRD) procure and get ready to deploy vaccines and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness. It builds on the WBG’s COVID-19 emergency response programs that we have up and running in more than 100 countries, which are making rapid progress.
We are aiming to disburse the largest share of this support in the next 12 to 24 months. Financing will be provided in accordance with countries’ existing eligibility for grants, credits, and loans.
This financing package helps signal to the research and pharmaceutical industry that citizens in developing countries need equal access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. Only once the pandemic is contained in all countries will each country be safe from a resurgence.
How it works:
Developing countries will have flexibility to choose the best approach and to use the financing in ways that best help them, based on their specific context and needs:
o Vaccine readiness assessments: The Bank is working with partners to assess the readiness of countries’ health systems for vaccine deployment and identify gaps and areas for possible investment. This will allow Bank financing to support each country’s priority needs. The assessments involve analysis of policy and regulatory capacities, data and tracking systems, health infrastructure including cold chains and training of health workers. Assessments are already underway in more than 70 countries.
o Vaccine Access: To facilitate access to vaccines, the WBG will help countries procure vaccines through various approaches (i.e., country mechanisms, multilateral mechanisms currently led by WHO and GAVI through COVAX, Bank-facilitated procurement and implementation support).
o Vaccine distribution: To help countries get ready to deploy vaccines and strengthen their health systems, the WBG financing will support countries to establish policies for safe and effective deployment, expand storage and building cold chains, develop data and tracking systems, train health workers and build trust in immunizations through citizen and community engagement.
The WBG will help client countries develop appropriate criteria for making the selected vaccine available to all their citizens.
o There is consensus to first target health workers, other essential workers, and priority groups such as the elderly, people with co-morbidities, and others at high risk from COVID-19.
Eligible low- and middle-income countries (IBRD/IDA countries) can apply for financing as part of their coronavirus responses, including for the purchase and distribution of vaccines under the World Bank’s fast-track emergency response.
IFC’s support on vaccines
Another important part of the World Bank Group’s response has come from IFC, our private sector development arm: the $4 billion Global Health Platform, through which we will support private companies in delivering health products and services – including vaccines – to developing countries. This includes:
Investments in vaccine manufacturers to foster expanded production of COVID-19 vaccines in low- and middle-income countries, with production reserved for emerging markets.
Ability to invest in production to address other potential bottlenecks, including vials, needles and syringes, and cold storage capacity.
Support for mapping COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity, focusing on potential bottlenecks in manufacturing processes.
General information on the World Bank Group’s COVID-19 response:
As countries around the world work to contain the spread and impact of COVID-19, the World Bank Group has mounted the fastest and largest crisis response in its history to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response and health care systems.
With the pandemic’s rapid spread into developing countries, the Bank Group launched a fast and comprehensive COVID-19 response, of up to $160 billion through June 2021 reflecting the urgency of the crisis and the scale of demand. It is tailored to the health, economic, and social shocks that countries are facing, and includes over $50 billion of IDA resources on grant and highly concessional terms.
The Bank Group’s emergency support operations are helping over 100 developing countries save lives and detect, prevent, and respond to the pandemic.
Last Updated: Feb 12, 2021