WBG Vaccine Announcement– Key Facts

Developing countries will have flexibility to choose the best approach and to use the financing in ways that best help them, based on their specific context and needs:

o Vaccine readiness assessments: The Bank is working with partners to assess the readiness of countries’ health systems for vaccine deployment and identify gaps and areas for possible investment. This will allow Bank financing to support each country’s priority needs. The assessments involve analysis of policy and regulatory capacities, data and tracking systems, health infrastructure including cold chains and training of health workers. Assessments are already underway in more than 70 countries.

o Vaccine Access: To facilitate access to vaccines, the WBG will help countries procure vaccines through various approaches (i.e., country mechanisms, multilateral mechanisms currently led by WHO and GAVI through COVAX, Bank-facilitated procurement and implementation support).

o Vaccine distribution: To help countries get ready to deploy vaccines and strengthen their health systems, the WBG financing will support countries to establish policies for safe and effective deployment, expand storage and building cold chains, develop data and tracking systems, train health workers and build trust in immunizations through citizen and community engagement.