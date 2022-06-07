Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Disaster Recovery Framework Guide (April 2022)

After a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) has been conducted by government, often with the technical support of the tripartite institutions (World Bank, European Union and United Nations), the next step is for the government to develop a detailed Disaster Recovery Framework (DRF) for each of the sectors included in the PDNA. The Disaster Recovery Framework is a government-led and owned exercise that is conducted in association with the stakeholders relevant for the recovery of the country and affected sectors, including civil society, the private sector and international partners. The general DRF Guide provides an understanding of the main steps that each sector should take to develop a recovery framework that will be included in the overall DRF for the country.

This WASH DRF Guide provides the reader with an understanding of the specific steps involved in developing a government-led disaster recovery framework for the WASH sector. This is intended to assist government and non-government stakeholders engaged in the development of a DRF to implement post-disaster recovery programmes for the WASH sector.