Water Supply in Protracted Humanitarian Crises: Reflections on the sustainability of service delivery models

ST JOHN DAY, TIM FORSTER, RYAN SCHWEITZER

UNHCR estimates that the average time spent by a refugee in a camp is 10 years, while the average refugee camp remains for 26 years. WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) is a crucial component of humanitarian response and longer-term recovery.

Humanitarian agencies and host governments face many challenges in protracted situations and complex long-term humanitarian crises. One key issue is how water supplies should be managed in the long term. Who is best placed to operate and manage WASH services and which delivery model is the most viable?

At the end of 2019, there were 15.7 million refugees in protracted situations, representing 77% of all refugees. This report takes stock of the various alternative service delivery models, to enable humanitarian and development agencies to work together to smooth the transition from emergency relief to sustainable services.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 ABOUT THIS PAPER

How can water supply service delivery be improved when transitioning from emergency to post-emergency situations? What measures have humanitarian agencies taken to ensure more durable water supply service delivery? What are some of the current gaps? These are three of the questions at the centre of this paper.

The paper is divided into four parts: Part 1 is an introduction to the work that has been undertaken by Oxfam and UNHCR. Part 2 looks in more detail at the concept of sustainability and sets out a number of factors that should be considered if better service delivery arrangements are to be achieved. Part 3 provides insight into humanitarian crises in six case studies. These describe a wide range of contexts in which humanitarian agencies currently operate and draw attention to many of the common issues practitioners face. Part 4 highlights some gaps in current practice and reflects on areas to improve water supply service delivery.

1.2 BACKGROUND

Humanitarian crises come in many forms. They can happen gradually (as in the case of slow onset droughts) or suddenly (as in the case of rapid flooding or conflict). Clearly every emergency is different in its details and some have destabilized entire regions. They profoundly affect individuals, their families, communities, surrounding populations and the nations in which these devastating events take place. It may be that people reside with family members, or integrate into towns and cities which they do not know. Displaced populations may also survive in informal settlements or hastily constructed camps. People who live in camps face unique obstacles compared with those who live among host communities.

Movement outside of the camps may be restricted and people may often remain in camps for many years, even decades. UNHCR estimates that the average time spent by a refugee in a camp is 10 years, while the average refugee camp remains in place for 26 years.

WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) is a crucial component of humanitarian response and longer-term recovery. Humanitarian agencies work to high professional standards and adhere to the Sphere Handbook: Humanitarian Charter and Minimum Standards in Disaster Response (2018). Once the acute phase of the emergency is over, humanitarian agencies and host governments still face many challenges in the transition from emergency to postemergency.

One key issue is how water supplies will be managed long term. Challenges are related to the changes in availability of human, material and financial resources, as well as capacity of institutions to address the requirements of programming for more durable services. For example, within refugee contexts UNHCR’s WASH Manual emphasizes the early transition from emergency standards which often involves community-level services delivered by temporary infrastructure (e.g. communal latrines and water trucking) to more durable, and where appropriate, household level services (e.g. boreholes with solar water pumps and household sanitation facilities or water connections) (UNHCR, 2019).

Protracted situations1 and other long-term humanitarian crises include an added layer of complexity for determining who is best placed to operate and manage WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) services and what service delivery model is the most viable. At the end of 2019, 15.7 million refugees were in protracted situations, which represents 77% of all 5 Water Supply in Protracted Humanitarian Crises: Reflections on the sustainability of service delivery models refugees (UNHCR, 2020). As a result, it is more relevant than ever to take stock of the various alternative service delivery models to enable humanitarian and development agencies to work together to smooth the transition from emergency relief to sustainable services.

1.3 SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

This paper focuses primarily on water supply service delivery in post-emergency settings. The research was undertaken in three phases, which took place between November 2019 and June 2020. During the first phase, potential country programmes responding to WASH emergencies were identified as part of a pre-screening exercise. The focus was on locations where ‘alternative’ water supply service delivery models were used to deliver services to persons of concern. After this shortlist of countries and programmes was identified, staff from Oxfam, UNHCR and UNICEF within those countries were contacted and interviewed. The second phase was a review of reports and background information shared by key informants (Annex A). The main findings of these interviews and reports are captured in the case study examples in Section 3. In the third phase, the authors identified a number of key components that can contribute to sustainable service delivery. These are set out in Section 2. This drew on previous work that had been undertaken by the consultant with Oxfam and UNHCR in 2017 and 2018. These enable the reader to think about key factors that will contribute to better water supply service delivery.

1.4 TARGET AUDIENCE

This paper is for those who regularly work in providing emergency water supply services, but it should also be of interest to those who are involved in protracted humanitarian emergencies. It will be of value to people who are thinking about how to transition from emergency to longterm situations; and it highlights a range of issues that practitioners and policy makers will need to consider and address.