Water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH) and waste management for the prevention of COVID-19 - Updated Technical Note-2nd edition (6 April 2020)

1. Introduction and background

On 30 January 2020, WHO announced that the COVID-19 outbreak was a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Initially, most cases were reported from China and among individuals with travel history to China. COVID-19 is an acute respiratory illness caused by a novel human coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2, called COVID-19 virus), which causes higher mortality in people aged ≥60 years and in people with underling medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, diabetes and cancer. In response, WHO has published a number of technical guidance documents on specific topics, including infection prevention and control (IPC). These documents are available at https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus2019/technical....

This technical brief supplements those IPC documents by referencing and summarizing the WHO guidance on water, sanitation, hygiene and health care waste that is relevant to contain and inactivate viruses, including coronaviruses. This technical brief is written, in particular, for water and sanitation practitioners and providers. It is also for health care providers who want to know more about water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) risks and practices.

The provision of safe water, sanitation and hygienic conditions is essential to protecting human health during all infectious disease outbreaks, including the COVID-19 outbreak. Ensuring good and consistently applied WASH and waste management practices in communities, homes, schools, marketplaces, prisons and health care facilities will further help to prevent human-to-human transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The most important information concerning WASH and the COVID-19 virus is summarized here.

• Frequent and proper hand hygiene is one of the most important measures to prevent infection with the COVID-19 virus. Safe hygiene measures will protect from transmission of the virus from infected individuals and contaminated surfaces. WASH practitioners should work to enable more frequent and regular hand hygiene by improving access to hand hygiene facilities and using multimodal approaches (explained below, refer to Section 2.1) to support good hand hygiene behaviour. Conducting hand hygiene at the right time, using the right technique, with either alcohol based hand rub (ABHR) or soap and water is critical.

• WHO guidance on the safe management of drinking-water and sanitation services applies to the COVID-19 outbreak. Extra measures beyond what is recommended by existing guidance is not needed. Water disinfection and sanitation treatment can reduce viruses. Importantly, sanitation workers, in particular, should have proper training and protective equipment.

• Many co-benefits will be realized by safely managing water and sanitation services and applying good hygiene practices. Such efforts will prevent many other infectious diseases, which cause millions of deaths each year and will enable health care facilities to provide safe, quality care.

Currently, there are no studies about the survival of the COVID-19 virus in drinking-water or sewage. The morphology and chemical structure of the COVID-19 virus are similar to those of other coronaviruses for which there are data about both survival in the environment and effective inactivation measures. Thus, this brief draws upon the existing evidence base and, more generally, existing WHO guidance on how to protect against viruses in sewage and drinking-water along with the role of hand hygiene in communities in preventing infectious disease. This document is based on the current knowledge of the COVID-19 virus and it will be updated as new information becomes available.