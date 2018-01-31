Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2017

Sector Overview

Water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programs represent vital components of USAID Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) responses to slow - and rapid -onset di sasters and complex emergencies , which render populations more susceptible to illness and death from waterborne and communicable diseases.

In Fiscal Year (FY) 2017, USAID/OFDA provided nearly $353 million to support W ASH programs in more than countries. WASH interventions in emergencies often include construction or repair of latrines , hygiene support , solid waste removal , and the provision of safe drinking water.

USAID/OFDA also links emergency WASH activities with transition and development programs funded by other USAID offices and incorporates institutional partners —such as local governments — in program planning and implementation to promote the sustainability of water - and hygiene - focused projects.

In additi on, USAID/OFDA support to operational research enabled the development and testing of improved emergency sanitation options for challenging environments, such as densely populated or flood -prone areas . Other research partners explored methods to improve linkages between markets and emergency WASH responders , with pilots in pre -crisis DRR, chronic, and rapid response contexts .