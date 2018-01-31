31 Jan 2018

Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2017

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 27 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (183.62 KB)

Sector Overview

Water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programs represent vital components of USAID Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) responses to slow - and rapid -onset di sasters and complex emergencies , which render populations more susceptible to illness and death from waterborne and communicable diseases.

In Fiscal Year (FY) 2017, USAID/OFDA provided nearly $353 million to support W ASH programs in more than countries. WASH interventions in emergencies often include construction or repair of latrines , hygiene support , solid waste removal , and the provision of safe drinking water.

USAID/OFDA also links emergency WASH activities with transition and development programs funded by other USAID offices and incorporates institutional partners —such as local governments — in program planning and implementation to promote the sustainability of water - and hygiene - focused projects.
In additi on, USAID/OFDA support to operational research enabled the development and testing of improved emergency sanitation options for challenging environments, such as densely populated or flood -prone areas . Other research partners explored methods to improve linkages between markets and emergency WASH responders , with pilots in pre -crisis DRR, chronic, and rapid response contexts .

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.