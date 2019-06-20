20 Jun 2019

Water Mission Recognizes World Refugee Day

Report
from Water Mission International
Published on 20 Jun 2019

Water Mission has provided safe water to more than 460,000 refugees to date

N. Charleston, SC – June 20, 2019 – Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization, commemorates World Refugee Day to honor the resilience and strength of more than 25 million refugees around the world who have been displaced from their homes. The day, which gives communities, businesses, faith groups, and other organizations an opportunity to raise awareness and stand in solidarity with refugees, has been observed annually by the U.N. and more than 100 countries since 2001.

“On World Refugee Day, Water Mission lifts up the millions of refugees around the world who are facing unimaginable circumstances,” said Water Mission President and COO, George C. Greene, IV. “Adequate water and sanitation are among the most critical needs in any crisis situation. As we work to meet the physical needs of refugees with access to safe water, we ask for prayers for refugees around the world.”

When war came to Dada Angelo’s community in South Sudan, he and his family were forced to flee to Bidi Bidi Refugee Settlement in Uganda. Read his story here.

Water Mission began working in Tanzania in 2015. Read more about our work in Tanzania here.

About Water Mission

The Water Mission organization is a Christian engineering nonprofit that designs, builds, and implements safe Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for nearly four million people in 55 countries. Water Mission has 350 staff members working around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean. To learn more, visit watermission.org.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.