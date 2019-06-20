Water Mission Recognizes World Refugee Day

Water Mission has provided safe water to more than 460,000 refugees to date

N. Charleston, SC – June 20, 2019 – Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization, commemorates World Refugee Day to honor the resilience and strength of more than 25 million refugees around the world who have been displaced from their homes. The day, which gives communities, businesses, faith groups, and other organizations an opportunity to raise awareness and stand in solidarity with refugees, has been observed annually by the U.N. and more than 100 countries since 2001.

“On World Refugee Day, Water Mission lifts up the millions of refugees around the world who are facing unimaginable circumstances,” said Water Mission President and COO, George C. Greene, IV. “Adequate water and sanitation are among the most critical needs in any crisis situation. As we work to meet the physical needs of refugees with access to safe water, we ask for prayers for refugees around the world.”

When war came to Dada Angelo’s community in South Sudan, he and his family were forced to flee to Bidi Bidi Refugee Settlement in Uganda. Read his story here.

Water Mission began working in Tanzania in 2015. Read more about our work in Tanzania here.

About Water Mission

The Water Mission organization is a Christian engineering nonprofit that designs, builds, and implements safe Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for nearly four million people in 55 countries. Water Mission has 350 staff members working around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean. To learn more, visit watermission.org.