Water Mission Continues Global Response to Slow Spread of COVID-19

Providing hygiene resources in developing countries and vulnerable communities

N. Charleston, S.C. -- June 11, 2020 -- In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization, is bringing urgently needed safe water and hygiene solutions to under-resourced communities in developing nations. This includes providing safe water and handwashing stations in refugee settlements, healthcare facilities, schools, and prisons.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that designs, builds, and implements safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for more than five million people in 56 countries. Water Mission has 350 staff members working around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa, Asia, North, South and Central America, and the Caribbean. Notably, Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 13 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than one percent of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org.