Water Mission and UNICEF Publish Solar Powered Water System Installation Guide Resource Exclusively Available from Global Water Center

N. Charleston, S.C. – August 11, 2020 – UNICEF and Water Mission recently published an innovative reference document that provides detailed instruction for fulfilling internationally-recognized standards for the design and installation of solar powered water systems within the rural water supply context.

Titled “Solar Powered Water Systems Design and Installation Guide,” this document is being distributed exclusively by the Global Water Center—a new non-governmental organization created by Water Mission to bring water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) organizations together to end the global water crisis. Learn more about the Global Water Center’s mission here.

This installation guide will help address issues associated with solar-powered water systems including inadequate water production, vandalism and theft, premature equipment failure, ground water depletion, among others.

Authored by Water Mission through a partnership agreement with UNICEF, this guide has undergone extensive reviews by UNICEF’s Programme Division, Supply Division, Regional Advisors, and country WASH teams, as well as the Global Solar Water Initiative, IOM, Oxfam, Practica Foundation, and the University of Texas at Austin.

The guide can be downloaded on the Global Water Center’s website.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that designs, builds, and implements safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for more than five million people in 56 countries. Water Mission has 350 staff members working around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa, Asia, North, South and Central America, and the Caribbean. Notably, Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 13 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than one percent of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org.