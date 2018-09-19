Watchlist 2017 Annual Report

1. Advocacy

For Watchlist advocacy, 2017 was marked by a rigorous and sustained campaign targeting the new UN Secretary-General to put children above politics. This follows several years of politicization of the Secretary-General’s annual report on children and armed conflict and its annexed list of child rights violators, including Saudi Arabia’s threat in 2016 to pull all UN funding if the Saudi-led coalition was not removed from the annexes.

Campaign to Ensure a Credible and Complete Listing of Child Rights Violators

In March, Watchlist published a policy note, entitled 2017 Annual Report: Putting Children’s Rights Up Front, calling on the new Secretary-General, António Guterres, to stand up to countries’ efforts to politicize the listing process and call out all parties to conflict who committed, in 2016, UN-documented and verified violations in his report. Most controversially, one year after Saudi Arabia had lobbied the former Secretary-General to be removed from his annual list of shame, Watchlist singled out the Saudi-led coalition for killing and maiming and attacks on schools and hospitals in Yemen. Following the launches of the policy note and a field monitor report on Yemen in April, Watchlist engaged in sustained advocacy, including meeting with the Permanent Mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN in New York.

When the Secretary-General’s 2017 report draft was put through a series of delays and it became known that the Executive Office was considering “freezing” the listing in 2017, reportedly to avoid listing the coalition, Watchlist garnered the support of 44 major human rights and humanitarian organizations to call for a complete and credible list of perpetrators in an Open Letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres. In the summer months, Watchlist and its Members followed up with meetings with key UN officials, including the Special Representative to the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, other senior advisers, and key Member States, to discuss the importance of sending a strong signal to perpetrators that the new Secretary-General will list any and all parties when there is UN-verified evidence of grave violations against children. To supplement these initiatives, Watchlist also worked with Save the Children to galvanize public support through a joint brief laying out the case for a Saudi listing, and a petition calling on the Secretary-General to list the Saudi Arabia-led coalition for attacks on schools and hospitals and killing and maiming of children in Yemen, which was signed by more than 37,000 individuals.

The Secretary-General’s 2017 annual report on children and armed conflict was released in October, restoring the Saudi-led coalition to its list of perpetrators. Through its strong advocacy with the UN Security Council and other Member States, Watchlist significantly influenced delegations’ statements at the October 31 Security Council Open Debate on Children and Armed Conflict to reiterate support for the impartiality of the Secretary-General’s listing process. Watchlist congratulated the SecretaryGeneral for listing the Saudi Arabia-led coalition for Yemen, in addition to other relevant parties and listings. Watchlist further called on the Secretary-General to make public measures countries had taken towards the protection of children, as referenced in the report’s annexes, and ensure that action plans are still pursued, signed, and fully implemented in order for parties to be delisted.

Watchlist’s sustained follow-up and advocacy around the annual report contributed to ensuring the production of a more credible and accurate list of perpetrators in 2017, including relisting of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition and the addition of the pro-Government Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq for recruitment and use.