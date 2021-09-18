Overview and methodology

Highlights

The WASH Regulation (WASHREG) Approach is a tool intended to help understand the elements of WASH regulation within a broader enabling environment for effective and sustainable WASH service delivery. The approach aims to provide clarity on the main areas of WASH regulation, the main tasks of water and sanitation regulatory actors and introduces a conceptual framework for a phased approach to regulatory reform. The WASHREG package has three products:

**The WASHREG approach: an overview*

This document is intended for policy makers and other sector professionals interested in understanding the conceptual framework of regulation, and offers a brief introduction of the WASHREG approach..

The WASHREG approach: methodology

The WASHREG methodology is a multi-stakeholder diagnostic approach used to identify national regulation gaps and challenges in water and sanitation services provision. The diagnosis facilitates the development of a set of actions and practical solutions for initiating a process of developing, strengthening, or aligning regulatory roles and responsibilities. The document provides a practical step by step guide to help countries identify and plan for implementing the “best-fit” solution to regulatory reform.

The WASHREG approach: action sheets (under development)

The Action Sheets provide a set of real examples of how countries are addressing some elements of each of the different regulatory areas. Action sheets are tools to be used as part of the WASHREG methodology.

The WASHREG products have been developed under the “Accountability for Sustainability” partnership, between UNICEF, SIWI and the UNDP-SIWI Water Governance Facility. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Inter American Development Bank (IADB) have provided substantial inputs to the development of the WASHREG Approach package.